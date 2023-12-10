THE IVY LEAGUE DEBACLE HAS REACHED THE “REPUBLICANS POUNCE” STAGE: As Fury Erupts Over Campus Antisemitism, Conservatives Seize the Moment. But not entirely: “Republicans have been attacking elite universities for years. After a tense congressional hearing last week, many on the left are joining them.”
