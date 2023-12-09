UNSURPRISING: New Survey Showing Public Ignorance About the Holocaust Among Young Americans.
I remember the Insta-Daughter characterizing her college American History this way: “World War II was forever ago, but slavery was yesterday.”
UNSURPRISING: New Survey Showing Public Ignorance About the Holocaust Among Young Americans.
I remember the Insta-Daughter characterizing her college American History this way: “World War II was forever ago, but slavery was yesterday.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.