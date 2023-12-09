December 9, 2023

ONE DOWN, TWO TO GO: Penn president Elizabeth Magill resigns after a week of intense backlash.

I’ve received a copy of a letter that the MIT committee that selected MIT President Sally Kornbluth earlier this year received from alumni and, well, it’s scorching.

Also: Bill Maher labels Harvard and UPenn presidents with nickname ‘Team Hamas’.

Posted at 5:02 pm by Glenn Reynolds