ONE DOWN, TWO TO GO: Penn president Elizabeth Magill resigns after a week of intense backlash.

I’ve received a copy of a letter that the MIT committee that selected MIT President Sally Kornbluth earlier this year received from alumni and, well, it’s scorching.

Related:

Extraordinary video in which a Jewish student highlights the extent of antisemitism on campus at @MIT. Elite universities and their DEI bureaucracies have failed us. pic.twitter.com/X2lX9sMw8l — Ed Leon Klinger (@edleonklinger) December 6, 2023

Also: Bill Maher labels Harvard and UPenn presidents with nickname ‘Team Hamas’.