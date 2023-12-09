GOING THE DISTANCE: Here’s What It Takes to Drive a Tesla Over 1 Million Miles. “As InsideEVs notes, early Model S cars, including the 2014 year, commonly had reliability issues with the rear motor units and even their replacement units, which impacted this example as well, and the owner claims the rear motor unit on this one has been replaced a whopping 13 times (an average of 84,285 miles per motor including the current one, though we hope reliability has improved in recent years). The battery pack has faired much better, only being replaced three times so far, for an average of around 300,000 miles per pack, which seems pretty solid.”

His longevity secrets: “But he also somewhat babies his Model S, careful not to over-juice it on charges beyond 80 percent full, and by not letting it dip below 20 percent state-of-charge when driving. He typically only journeys about 60 miles at a time before taking a break, and doesn’t top off on breaks unless the car is low charge.”