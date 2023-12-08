AI RESEARCHERS WHO’VE NEVER HEARD OF THE THREE LAWS? Must’ve gone to Harvard, Penn, or MIT. No, really, a friend who drives an Uber in a major city sent this:
Dunno if I told you. Had a Microsoft ChatGPT guy in the vehicle a few weeks back. He didn’t know Asimov’s Laws. Like, wtf.
He agreed when I noted that the people developing AI think humans are the problem, ergo AI likely will think humans are the problem.
I also gave him a quick version of my dark vision of the future. When vast multitudes, to include a lot of white collars with expensive degrees, are unemployed and living off the state thanks to AI, they’ll be looking for a reason to live.
The state might not like the answer they come up with.
ChatGPT guy got out at his restaurant, said he wished it was a longer ride.
Hey, I’m an influencer. Like Dylan Mulvaney!
Well, not exactly like Dylan Mulvaney. And that last point about the unemployed white collars, brings to mind this from Eric Hoffer: “Nothing is so unsettling to a social order as the presence of a mass of scribes without suitable employment and an acknowledged status.”
