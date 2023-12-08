AI RESEARCHERS WHO’VE NEVER HEARD OF THE THREE LAWS? Must’ve gone to Harvard, Penn, or MIT. No, really, a friend who drives an Uber in a major city sent this:

Dunno if I told you. Had a Microsoft ChatGPT guy in the vehicle a few weeks back. He didn’t know Asimov’s Laws. Like, wtf.

He agreed when I noted that the people developing AI think humans are the problem, ergo AI likely will think humans are the problem.

I also gave him a quick version of my dark vision of the future. When vast multitudes, to include a lot of white collars with expensive degrees, are unemployed and living off the state thanks to AI, they’ll be looking for a reason to live.

The state might not like the answer they come up with.

ChatGPT guy got out at his restaurant, said he wished it was a longer ride.

Hey, I’m an influencer. Like Dylan Mulvaney!