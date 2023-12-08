TYPICAL NGO BEHAVIOR, ALAS:

The parents of an Israeli being held hostage by Hamas were reprimanded by representatives of the Red Cross after they tried to ask the Red Cross to transfer prescription medication to their child. The Red Cross told them they needed to "think about the Palestinian side. It's hard… pic.twitter.com/CrtHLKRzZf

— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 8, 2023