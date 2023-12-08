TYPICAL NGO BEHAVIOR, ALAS:
The parents of an Israeli being held hostage by Hamas were reprimanded by representatives of the Red Cross after they tried to ask the Red Cross to transfer prescription medication to their child. The Red Cross told them they needed to "think about the Palestinian side. It's hard… pic.twitter.com/CrtHLKRzZf
— Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) December 8, 2023
“The Red Cross certainly wouldn’t be the first elite mainstream institution to dent its brand due to hostility towards Israel. It is about as common today as sand on a beach.”