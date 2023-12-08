FIGHT THE POWER — STICK IT TO THE MAN: WATCH: Plane with ‘Harvard hates Jews’ banner seen flying over college campuses. “A group claiming to represent Jewish students said they hired a plane carrying the message ‘Harvard hates Jews’ to circle over Harvard and other Ivy League campuses over the next ‘several days.’ . . . According to a statement sent to Boston 25, the student group says this in response to ‘the runaway antisemitism’ on the university’s campus.”