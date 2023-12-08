SHE DOESN’T LOOK LIKE A MAGA TYPE, BUT I’M TOLD BY ALL THE BEST PEOPLE THAT THEY’RE THE THREAT: Woman arrested for pouring gasoline, trying to burn down Martin Luther King Jr.’s birth home. “Police said they have arrested 26-year-old Laneisha Shantrice Henderson and charged her with criminal attempt arson and criminal attempt interference with government property.”

Plus: “Police say two tourists from Utah who were in the area saw Henderson pouring gasoline on the home and interrupted her. . . . Video from a witness shared with Channel 2′s Michael Doudna shows a woman dressed in all black pouring gasoline on the windows and in the bushes of the home. Atlanta Fire Department Battalion Chief Jerry DeBerry said had the witnesses not intervened, the house could have been burned to the ground in moments.”

Black woman dressed as Antifa tries to burn MLK birth home, is stopped by a white guy from Utah and two off-duty cops. But if she’d gotten away with it and those bystanders hadn’t been there, the press would be telling us it was yet another example of white-supremacist domestic terrorism.