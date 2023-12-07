THE REST OF THE MONEY, HE WASTED:

Hunter Biden has been federally indicted on new felony tax-related charges. The indictment said he spent millions on drugs, luxury hotels, prostitutes, exotic cars and luxury clothing while defrauding the government and evading taxes. Read: https://t.co/6ki9LeWp69 — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 8, 2023

I take this to mean that the establishment has decided that Biden has to go. Probably in favor of Newsom. Remember, the primaries aren’t necessary for the Dems to field a candidate.