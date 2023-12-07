EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY FOR THE IVY LEAGUE: Universities Face Congressional Inquiry and Angry Donors Over Handling of Antisemitism: Congress has opened an investigation into Harvard, M.I.T. and University of Pennsylvania, a $100 million gift was withdrawn, and demands have grown for the universities’ presidents to resign. “Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat of New York, said all three presidents should leave their posts.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.