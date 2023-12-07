EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY FOR THE IVY LEAGUE: Universities Face Congressional Inquiry and Angry Donors Over Handling of Antisemitism: Congress has opened an investigation into Harvard, M.I.T. and University of Pennsylvania, a $100 million gift was withdrawn, and demands have grown for the universities’ presidents to resign. “Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Democrat of New York, said all three presidents should leave their posts.”