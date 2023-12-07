CULTURE OF IMPUNITY: Defying presidents and Congress, the ATF, DEA, FBI and U.S. Marshals shroud their shootings in secrecy: Despite nearly 30 years of demands for transparency, the DOJ’s law enforcement agencies release little data about whom they shoot, why and when, and they rarely use body cameras.
To be fair, they can’t even be trusted about other people’s shootings: Massive errors in FBI’s Active Shooting Reports from 2014-2022 regarding cases where civilians stop attacks: Instead of 4.6%, the correct number is at least 35.7%. In 2022, it is at least 41.3%. Excluding gun-free zones, it averaged over 63.5%.
Also: FBI agent who shot a man while showing dance moves at Denver nightclub allowed to carry weapon again.
