GEORGE KORDA: Trump’s ‘vermin’ comment was vile, but Democrats should also stop dehumanizing opponents.

Meh, once you’ve called a guy Hitler, I don’t think you can complain about what he calls you back. There’s been no restraint in political language (aimed at the right) at least since the GWB era, and probably for longer. After all, Thomas Dewey was compared with Hitler, too.