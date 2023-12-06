THIS IS WAR: Over 12,000 Migrant Encounters on Tuesday Sets ‘Single Day Total Ever Recorded’.
The elites are using illegals as weapons in a war against us.
THIS IS WAR: Over 12,000 Migrant Encounters on Tuesday Sets ‘Single Day Total Ever Recorded’.
The elites are using illegals as weapons in a war against us.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.