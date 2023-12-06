CHASER — I CAN’T UNDERSTAND WHAT TEACHERS ARE SCARED OF! — Girl, 12, slashed by fellow student in NYC classroom — second school stabbing in two days.
I think it’s time for common sense public school control. Is all.
