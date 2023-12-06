I’M NOT SURPRISED BY HARVARD’S SLEAZE, BUT I WOULD HAVE HOPED FOR MORE FROM MIT: ‘Angry And Heartbroken’: MIT Alumni Challenge Alma Mater Over Response To Pro-Palestinian Protests.

An institution that prizes mathematical rigor and consistency and physical and immutable laws is now wrought by arbitrary and discriminatory double standards. Law-breakers flaunt the law, while law-abiders are shunned and left to fend for themselves,” the letter said.

“Jewish students are blocked from attending classes, and fearful of setting foot on campus. Jewish employees fear bringing their children to MIT Daycare. The law-breaking and rule-defying is explicitly intended as a challenge [to] the presence of Jews at MIT,” the letter continued.

The committee asked leadership that rules about protests, political speech, and civility be enforced and that those who break the laws or campus rules be “promptly brought to justice.”