PROF. JACOBSON: Congressional Campus Antisemitism Hearing: “The three presidents were, frankly, fairly pathetic.” My take on the hearings: “These presidents seem completely either oblivious or not being honest with what’s going on on campuses for them to say that they welcome diverse viewpoints on campus.”
