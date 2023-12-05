REP JAYAPAL SAYS THEY’RE JUST DOING TO HER WHAT ISRAEL’S BEEN DOING TO PALESTINE: Disturbing footage shows moment Hamas gunmen kidnapped female Israeli lawyer Amit Soussana during Oct. 7 attack.
Rep Jayapal is full of sh*t.
