THE KIDS ARE IN A HEAP OF TROUBLE, AND YELLING AT THEM WILL ONLY PUSH THEM TOWARDS FAIRYLAND, AKA SOCIALISM: This might be why so many young people embrace socialism.

Yea some of them are slackers, etc. But most aren’t. There hasn’t been a major shift in the composition of the human race. And the problem is late-stage social-democracy, aka socialism with sprinkles making it very hard for young people to enter the job market, or be valued as workers. Explain that. Don’t push them to fix it with more socialism.