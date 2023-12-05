LOL:
Public Educators Warn Low Literacy Rates May Prevent Kids From Reading About Gay Sex https://t.co/VWKhn9cQpw pic.twitter.com/Xk93AR97IA
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 5, 2023
LOL:
Public Educators Warn Low Literacy Rates May Prevent Kids From Reading About Gay Sex https://t.co/VWKhn9cQpw pic.twitter.com/Xk93AR97IA
— The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) December 5, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.