ONE OF THEM IS A NEW CABLE FROM APPLE, OF COURSE: Uploading Your Mind to a Computer Will Require 3 Crucial Things. And the cable will change every couple of years. “You’re still using a BI-2 Brain Interface cable? Everyone else has moved on to the BI-4!” “Meh, I just use the adapter dongle.”
