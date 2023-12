THE POOL OF PEOPLE WHO WANT TO BE PROFESSORS IS VERY DEEP, SO I DON’T THINK THIS IS A HUGE LOSS: NY Times: Why Tax Prof Neil Buchanan And Other Liberal Tenured Professors Are Leaving Florida’s Public Universities.

The headliner in this story, taxprof Neil Buchanan, shows 7,649 total downloads on SSRN. By contrast, taxprof Paul Caron has 41,665. And, by way of comparison, I have 152,940. Just sayin’.

Anyway, I doubt Ron DeSantis is shedding any tears over this trend.