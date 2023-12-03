IT WOULD BE NICE IF THE STATE DEPARTMENT WERE PRIMARILY LOYAL TO THE UNITED STATES, AND TO WESTERN CIVILIZATION: The Colonialism Slander in the State Department and Beyond.

An organizer of the dissent cable and author of the accusation that the president whom she serves is complicit in genocide, Sylvia Yacoub is “a foreign affairs officer in the Bureau of Middle East Affairs for more than two years.” The obscene abuse of the term “genocide” to characterize Israel’s exercise of its right of self-defense is a tell-tale sign that Yacoub subscribes to the colonialism slander. Had she described the jubilantly executed atrocities and proudly proclaimed goal of the Hamas jihadists as genocide, she would have employed the term correctly.

It’s not just a matter of being misinformed. They deliberately run interference for the enemy.