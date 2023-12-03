ALMOST?
It's almost as if the antiwestern coalition has ordered all its client states and 5th columnists to overload the defenses of the Pax Americana in a strategic swarm attack.
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) December 3, 2023
