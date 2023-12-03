TITLE IX AND THE ASSAULT ON HILLSDALE COLLEGE: The school gets no federal money, but a lawsuit seeks to rope it in because it’s a tax-exempt nonprofit.

Title IX should be repealed, or limited to its actual text, which in no way supports the absurd superstructure erected on top of it by courts and bureaucrats.

Title IX’s actual text: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.”

From this colleges have inserted into the dating lives of students, the social programs of fraternities, and allegedly “offensive” classroom discussion, and much more.