TEN YEARS AGO, THIS WAS THE #1 ITEM ON THE ENTIRE USA TODAY SITE: Abolish the TSA.

In the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks, the United States took a number of rapid actions. One was the passage of the Patriot Act, which I regarded as a mistake then, and which doesn’t seem much better now. Another was the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, a bureaucratic monstrosity that doesn’t seem to have done much to keep us actually, you know, safer. And another was the federal takeover of aviation security by the Transportation Security Administration, which also seems to have been a bust.

There’s now some talk about repealing or revising the Patriot Act, and the failure of the Department of Homeland Security to do much good seems pretty widely acknowledged. But it’s widely accepted — even by the Government Accountability Office — that the TSA’s army of unionized federal employees is no better, and perhaps worse, than private screeners.