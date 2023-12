SO THAT PROBABLY MEANS THERE’S A NEW VIRUS, BASED ON RECENT HISTORY: Respiratory illnesses in China not caused by new virus, CDC director testifies.

Right? Plus: “The United Nations health agency has asked China to provide more information about the surge in respiratory illnesses, NBC News reported. Both the Chinese government and WHO have faced criticism over a lack of transparency in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic.” Add the CDC to that list.