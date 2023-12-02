OUCH:
And that is because the senator from Egypt is harder to dislodge than the congressman from mendacity.https://t.co/ek6AYvTcFg
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) December 2, 2023
OUCH:
And that is because the senator from Egypt is harder to dislodge than the congressman from mendacity.https://t.co/ek6AYvTcFg
— wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) December 2, 2023
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.