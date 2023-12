IS ‘LOVE IS LOVE’ TRUE? Remember Boy George and his oft-repeated claim that “all love is good love”? I don’t recall if he was ever asked if loving to murder Jews or loving to throw gays off tall buildings is good love.

But that’s just the beginning of the myths and misrepresentations underlying the “love is love” argument of the Woke, according to the latest “What Would You Say” video from the Colson Center on HillFaith.