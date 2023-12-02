JEFFREY CARTER: Is it harder for young people today than it used to be?

Certainly if you’re on a college/grad school path it’s gotten vastly more expensive. Plus: “When you are raising kids and building a family, the suburbs are the easiest, cheapest way to do it. Yet, elite urban planners are 100% opposed to the idea of suburbs. . . . I don’t see building codes and housing codes changing anytime soon. It’s too hard to change elite opinions and they are mired in the groupthink of global warming. Instead of single-family homes, they are thinking in terms of multi-family grass huts.” Suburban people raise kids and vote Republican. Can’t have that.