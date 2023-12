IT’S NOT RACIST THAT YOU’RE FAT: “Since college, I have had an ‘obese’ to ‘morbidly obese’ body mass index — a measure that is at best inaccurate and at worst racist.”

I mean, I’ve long been a critic of applying BMI to individuals, since it can’t tell the difference between a fat person and a heavily muscled bodybuilder with 8% bodyfat. But still.