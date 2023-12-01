AFFLUENT WHITE FEMALE LIBERALS ARE AWFL: VIDEO: White, Pro-Palestinian Karen Doesn’t Have a Clue. “No one knows what they support, or why they support it. That used to be enough to discredit people and ideas, but now it seems like being ‘passionate’ about something is all that matters.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.