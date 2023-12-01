THE ENEMY WITHIN: Terrorist Group Sponsored Princeton Anti-Israel Rally: Designated terror group Samidoun listed on rally poster.
Maybe it’s a mistake to heap money and deference onto institutions that promote actual enemies of our civilization.
