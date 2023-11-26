PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:
Shot: Salon Magazine Warns of ‘Democracy’s Last Thanksgiving’ If Trump Becomes President.
[Salon politics writer Chauncey Devega] even argues that Trump is faring better than Biden in the polls because Americans are stupid.
“Journalists, pundits, the mainstream political class, other experts, and everyday Americans who follow politics and current events closely assume that the average member of the public does so as well,” the Salon author writes.
“There are decades of research by political scientists and other experts, however, that shows this to not be true.”
“In reality, most Americans are politically disengaged, lack a sophisticated understanding of political matters, are imagistic and emotional, have a difficult time retaining and understanding complex information, do not pay close attention to elections until they decide to vote, and more generally are civically illiterate,” he continues.
“More than half of the American public reads below a sixth-grade level.”
“In all, the average voter also makes political decisions based on “calculations” and concerns that mainstream professional politics watchers — especially liberals and progressives — would find ‘irrational.”
Devega even claims that foul play will tip the election in Trump’s favor.
“Given the Electoral College, voter nullification and voter suppression, gerrymandering and other structural failings in American “democracy” there is a very real and growing probability that Donald Trump will return to power in 2025,” he notes.
Devega goes on to lament that the media and ‘experts’ have failed to persuade the public into believing “Dictator Trump” is fascist.
“The sum effect is that these discussions and warnings about America’s ‘democracy crisis’ and ‘fascism’ are often ignored or filtered out by large portions of the public as being just more ‘partisan bickering’ and ‘politics as usual,’” he writes.
—The Daily Fetched, yesterday.
It’s a bit late for Salon to pretend to be anti-“fascism” based on their previous fever swamp wishes, such as these greatest hits over the years:
● Democrats have a massive opportunity with Capitol riot committee: Shove it down the GOP’s throat.
—Salon.com, July 27, 2021.
● “Hugo Chavez’s economic miracle.”
—Salon.com, March 6, 2013.
● “Let’s nationalize Fox News: Imagining a very different media…Excerpted from ‘Imagine: Living in a Socialist USA.’
—Salon.com, January 18, 2014.
● “Like [the late communist Pete] Seeger and the FDR cargo cult, Salon also harbors turn-the-clock-back fantasies of their own: Last month, the publication called for the nationalization of the news media because it was uncomfortable with the glut of right-leaning news and opinion led by — you guessed it! — Fox News. (Hmmm — I wonder if someone in the FCC read that article?) Now the Website wishes to turn the clock back on the film industry because of a perceived glut of independent films.”
—Easy Riders, Raging Stasists, Ed Driscoll.com, February 22, 2014.
● “Let’s nationalize Amazon and Google: Publicly funded technology built Big Tech. They’re huge and ruthless and define our lives. They’re close to monopolies. Let’s make them public utilities.”
—Salon.com, July 8, 2014.
As Charles Cooke asked the left in 2016, “Herewith, an under-asked question for our friends on the progressive left: ‘Has Donald Trump’s remarkable rise done anything to change your mind as to the ideal strength of the State?’”
And as far as ‘Democracy’s Last Thanksgiving,’ that concern was raised and acquitted a few years ago:
● Give it a rest, Republicans — no one wants to take away Turkey Day. The imaginary “war on Thanksgiving” is just Republicans grasping for post-Trump bulls**t to rile up the base.
—Salon.com, November 24, 2020.