PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Shot: Salon Magazine Warns of ‘Democracy’s Last Thanksgiving’ If Trump Becomes President.

[Salon politics writer Chauncey Devega] even argues that Trump is faring better than Biden in the polls because Americans are stupid.

“Journalists, pundits, the mainstream political class, other experts, and everyday Americans who follow politics and current events closely assume that the average member of the public does so as well,” the Salon author writes.

“There are decades of research by political scientists and other experts, however, that shows this to not be true.”

“In reality, most Americans are politically disengaged, lack a sophisticated understanding of political matters, are imagistic and emotional, have a difficult time retaining and understanding complex information, do not pay close attention to elections until they decide to vote, and more generally are civically illiterate,” he continues.

“More than half of the American public reads below a sixth-grade level.”

“In all, the average voter also makes political decisions based on “calculations” and concerns that mainstream professional politics watchers — especially liberals and progressives — would find ‘irrational.”

Devega even claims that foul play will tip the election in Trump’s favor.

“Given the Electoral College, voter nullification and voter suppression, gerrymandering and other structural failings in American “democracy” there is a very real and growing probability that Donald Trump will return to power in 2025,” he notes.

Devega goes on to lament that the media and ‘experts’ have failed to persuade the public into believing “Dictator Trump” is fascist.

“The sum effect is that these discussions and warnings about America’s ‘democracy crisis’ and ‘fascism’ are often ignored or filtered out by large portions of the public as being just more ‘partisan bickering’ and ‘politics as usual,’” he writes.