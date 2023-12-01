WELL, JONATHAN CHAIT. “Did Chait listen to the whole context of Musk’s quote? I did. And I can tell you that Musk agreed with the proposition that it’s a free market and advertisers can go where they want. He also said that X is the best platform, that he’s making it good according to his standards, which he won’t compromise, and that advertisers will lose out if they avoid it. He said he looks forward to the ongoing competition and predicts he’ll win. If Musk were threatening to sue Disney for withdrawing its ads, Chait’s argument would make more sense.”

It doesn’t have to make sense. It’s just part of an ongoing campaign by midwit journalists to convince their midwit audiences that Elon Musk isn’t as bright as they are.

