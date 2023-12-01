WHY ARE SO MANY DEMS LEAVING CONGRESS? There are twice as many Democrats as Republicans opting not to seek re-election to Congress in 2024. As I report this morning for The Epoch Times, there are reasons for the imbalance, it’s not accidental.
