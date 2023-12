I THINK IT’S TIME TO END THIS CHARADE: Uncertainty about truce; thus far 110 out of 248 hostages returned.

While I understand Israel’s motives, this is only encouraging the Hamass animals to do this again and take more hostages. No more. Make them pay. Hard. Once you pay the Dane geld, you never get rid of the Dane. It’s time to make the Hamass “Dane” pay. In the only currency that counts for the atrocities committed.