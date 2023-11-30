SHOULDN’T PROTECTING GAZAN CIVILIANS BE HAMAS’ RESPONSIBILITY? Antony Blinken warns Israel: Don’t restart war without ‘civilian protection plan’.
Shouldn’t Israel tell Blinken to go blink elsewhere?
