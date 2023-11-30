I THINK PAM GELLER CALLS THEM “JEWICIDERS.” “Elon Musk is right about the Jews. Well, not all the Jews. But many of the Jewish leaders, who have repeatedly lined up behind the most noxious progressive causes, only to stand there, mouths agape as the boomerang soared right back and crashed into our faces.”
