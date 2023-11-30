NOTICE WHAT IS NOT SAID: The Hill is widely read on Capitol Hill and often provides solid reporting on who is up and who is down in Congress. But check out this piece today that reports Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) must find a way to compromise with his holds on nearly 400 military promotions or face “getting rolled by GOP” colleagues. Note that nowhere in the story is there any suggestion that anybody other than Tuberville faces the necessity of compromising.

What about the Pentagon, which is paying for female service members’ abortion travel expenses — a violation of long-standing federal law against using tax dollars to support abortion? Why isn’t anybody pressuring President Joe Biden and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to sit down and negotiate a compromise with Tuberville?