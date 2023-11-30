ON SALE NOW FOR 99c: FROM SARAH A. HOYT: Darkship Renegades.



When you save the world, you expect a hero’s welcome.

Maybe a ticker tape parade.

Instead, Athena Hera Sinistra and her husband Kit find themselves arrested, threatened, accused of crimes they don’t even understand.

Tyranny has seized the free world of Eden.With Kit wounded, his life in peril, they must go to Earth and risk all to save him. And perhaps, perhaps, to save Eden once more.

If it can be saved.

Join Thena and Kit in their desperate quest to save the world. Again.