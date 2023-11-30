WELL… THAT’S ME AND PROBABLY A LOT OF YOU: Special Counsel Jack Smith Sought Info On Anyone Who ‘Favorited Or Retweeted’ Trump Tweets.
You know, these days if you’re not in their crosshairs, you just ain’t living right.
WELL… THAT’S ME AND PROBABLY A LOT OF YOU: Special Counsel Jack Smith Sought Info On Anyone Who ‘Favorited Or Retweeted’ Trump Tweets.
You know, these days if you’re not in their crosshairs, you just ain’t living right.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.