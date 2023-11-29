UK MINISTER STATES THE OBVIOUS: “Remember when you were a crazy conspiracy theorist who needed to be censored if you believed the WuFlu was made in a Chinese lab?”

Plus: “Now that a few governments are looking back on the damage done to people and society in the fruitless battle to fight COVID, the UK government has been defending their execrable performance with a new excuse: it was super-hard to do so because the virus was likely man-made. That’s a take. It doesn’t actually explain why they screwed up so badly and caused so much avoidable damage, but at least it is a vaguely plausible take.”