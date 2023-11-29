ONLY SOME LIVES ARE ALLOWED TO MATTER: PSNI treating Belfast ‘Irish lives matter’ graffiti as ‘hate incident.’
I thought we were supposed to support the rights of indigenous people. Aren’t the Irish the indigenous people of Ireland?
