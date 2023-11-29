ONE OF MY FORMER STUDENTS IS BRINGING THIS LAWSUIT: Kroger Sued for Sharing Sensitive Health Data With Meta. “The suits alleged that Kroger essentially ‘planted a bug’ on its website, which includes an online pharmacy, and was ‘looking over the shoulder of each visitor for the entire duration of their Website interaction.’ That “bug” refers to the Meta Pixel and the other trackers Kroger used on its website. The Nov. 10 suit claimed that as a result, Kroger leaked details of which medications and dosages a patient sought or purchased from Kroger’s pharmacy, which then allowed ‘third parties to reasonably infer that a specific patient was being treated for a specific type of medical condition such as cancer, pregnancy, HIV, mental health conditions, and an array of other symptoms or conditions.'”