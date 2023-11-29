HAVE COLLEGES FINALLY PUSHED IT TOO FAR? Rich Vedder thinks maybe they have, as does The Blogfather. With a special appearance from the late, great Milton Friedman: “Fully two decades have passed since the preeminent American libertarian economist Milton Friedman wrote to me, saying, ‘A full analysis … might lead you to conclude that higher education should be taxed to offset its negative externalities.'”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.