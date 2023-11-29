OOPS: The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars. “It was supposed to be the trip of a lifetime, but now it’s not happening. Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn’t have a ship. The voyage was originally due to depart from Istanbul on Nov. 1. After being postponed twice – and relocated to Amsterdam – the cruise is officially off. Passengers are now out hundreds of thousands of dollars.”