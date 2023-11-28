DON SURBER: Democrats are splitting up: Bad policies on inflation, immigration and Israel catch up with the party.

Enjoy the chaos, but don’t get cocky. Plus:

The New York Times said, “Never before was consumer sentiment this consistently depressed when joblessness was so consistently low. And voters rate Mr. Biden badly on economic matters despite rapid growth and a strong job market. Young people are especially glum: A recent poll by The New York Times and Siena College found that 59% of voters under 30 rated the economy as poor.” By never before, NYT means since Carter was president. NYT blames TikTok.

#Journalism.