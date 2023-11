THANK YOU FOR NOT KILLING US LIKE YOU DID OUR FAMILIES: ‘Journalist’ slammed online for claiming hostage released by Hamas showed ‘appreciation and thanks’ to terrorists.

“I’m not a facial expression expert, but judging by the look in her eyes and the expression on her ace, I’d say this is a look of appreciation and thanks,” Campbell posted Sunday.

CHASER: Abigail Edan, 4-year-old hostage orphaned by Hamas, shares joyful reunion with family.