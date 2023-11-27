ELON WINS ONE: Labor board dismisses claim that Tesla fired workers over union organizing. “The labor board official, however, found merit to two separate claims that Tesla maintained an unlawful rule on the acceptable use of technology in the workplace and solicited grievances from workers in an attempt to thwart support for the union, NLRB spokeswoman Kayla Blado said on Monday. If Tesla does not settle those claims, the NLRB will issue a complaint against the company that will be heard by an administrative judge, Blado said.”

More possible grist for a Supreme Court case on whether administrative law judges are constitutional.