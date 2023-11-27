WELL, RUTH MARCUS: WaPo Poster Girl Ruth Marcus Wrote a 500-Page Book on Brett Kavanaugh. It Took One Sentence to Implode. “It’s not just the bias. It’s the incompetence. Too many journalists, even the ‘veterans,’ are simply bad at their jobs. In no other profession can such blunders result not in pink slips but promotions. I recently read Supreme Ambition: Brett Kavanaugh and the Conservative Takeover by Ruth Marcus, a writer at the Washington Post. The tome is nearly 500 pages. Yet in one sentence Marcus makes it clear that she has no business being a reporter.”

Plus: “The Washington Post, whatever reputation it might once have had, is no more. I trace this to July 2016, when the paper ran a piece by New York University professor Jay Rosen, who argued that Donald Trump made it necessary for journalists to change tactics.”